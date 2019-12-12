Alleen Fay McKnight, 84, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Fulton Manor in Wauseon. She was born March 14, 1935, in Wauseon to the late Earl and Vera (Doriot) McKeever. She married Roscoe McKnight Jr. on Nov. 27, 1953, and he preceded her in death in November 1978.

Alleen was a lifelong homemaker and member of Church of the Master United Methodist Church in Wauseon. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Elks, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Wauseon VFW. She loved her grandchildren and family, loved music and playing in the Wauseon High School Band, and performing with her sisters in the McKeever Sisters Singing Group.

She is survived by her daughters, Colleen (Peter) Roumell of Cement City, Mich., Deborah (Craig) Bigelow of Crystal, Mich., and Kathy (Jack) Wells of Liberty Center; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Barbara, Lois, Joyce, Ruth, and John; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Michael and David.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor Ben Sheaffer officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, and Saturday two hours prior to the services, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fulton Manor or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.