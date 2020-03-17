Allen "Al" I. Carter, 77, of Archbold passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan. Al was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Fulton County to the late Ivan H. and Dorothy G. (Burkholder) Carter. He married Elizabeth "Donna" Corey on March 11, 1972, and she survives.

Al was a police officer for the Village of Archbold for over 16 years, and also served as Assistant Chief of Police. He was involved in the Fulton County Sheriff special unit division and developed "Carter's Commandos" for area youth law enforcement involvement. Al served honorably in the U.S. Army with the military police during the Vietnam War.

Survivors also include his children, Vickie L. Shirey of Archbold, Laura (Tom) Frank of Kyle, Texas, and Daniel (Barbara) Shirey of Wauseon; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Al is also preceded in death by a brother, Irvin H. Carter.

There will be public graveside and interment services at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Smith Cemetery, corner of County Road 19 and County Road HJ in Fulton County, with Pastor Ryan Harker officiating. Graveside military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Friends may call 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation.

Online condolences and registry online at: www.grisierfh.com.