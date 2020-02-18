Allen Nash, 53, of Delta passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in his home. Allen was born in Wauseon on Oct. 12, 1966, to the late Steven and Florence (Griesinger) Nash.

Allen was a 1985 graduate of Delta High School. He was employed at Sauder Manufacturing for 24 years. He was a kind and gentle person, and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed the Amateur Radio Club, attending the Fulton County Fair, and cheering on the Cleveland Indians. He was a past member of the Civil Air Patrol, and a member of Swancreek Church of the Brethren.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, David (Ann) Nash of Delta, Daryl Nash of Kissimmee, Fla., Roger (Peggy) Nash of Orlando, Fla., Brenda (Joe) Stearns of Fostoria, Ohio, Teresa (Len) Williams of Wauseon, and Laura (Ron Seedorf) Snow of Liberty Center; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Rev. Don Krieger officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta.

Friends and family will be received 2-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the funeral chapel.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 County Road J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or The American Diabetes Association, 300 Galleria Officentre, Suite 111, Southfield, Mich. 48034.

