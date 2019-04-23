Alren "Dean" Rose Jr., 67, of Wauseon died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. He was born Aug. 17, 1951, in Toledo to Alren Dean Rose Sr. and Rosemary Jeannine Henninger, who preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Patricia A. Franks, on Dec. 13, 1974, at the Morenci Church of the Nazarene, and she survives.

Dean lived in many places during his life but mostly in Morenci, Mich. He received his GED and took classes in law enforcement and for the electrical trade. He worked in several areas including as a part-time patrolman for the Fayette Police Department and at Peter Stamping. He retired from FSI in Archbold in 2013. Dean was a member of the UFCW in Toledo and the Sons of the American Legion.

Known to his family as "Mr. Fix-it," he was quite the handyman, and was always tinkering with something. He was very giving and forgiving, enjoyed camping, especially at Harrison Lake State Park, and loved Ford cars and trucks. He was passionate about NASCAR, and was a big fan of Mark Martin, but the most important thing to him was his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.

He is also survived by a son, Alren Dean (Michelle) Rose III of Archbold; a daughter, Monica (Kevin) Kay of Napoleon; the aunt and uncle who raised him, Sandy and Clyde Darrow of Osseo, Mich.; several siblings, Thomas (Robin) Rose of Virginia, Russell (Sherri) Dohr Jr. of Montana, Debbie (Bruce) Peterson of Washington, Sandy Rose of Arizona, and Timothy Scott and David Scott, both of Oregon; 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Natalee, Alexa, Nibel, Anya, Tamiya, Tracy, Keith, David, and Savannah; and numerous extended family members.

He was also preceded in death by his young daughter, Kendra Sue Rose, at age 5; a sister, Kathy Joseph; a brother, Mike Dohr; and his stepfather, Russell Dohr Sr.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. He will be buried in Pleasant View Union Cemetery, next to his beloved daughter.

Family will receive friends for visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in honor of Dean can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.