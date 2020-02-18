Rev. Alvia McEwen Martis, 68, of rural Wauseon died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. He was born Sept. 30, 1951, in Clarksville, Tenn., to the late William and Mary (Horner) Martis Sr. On Sept. 21, 1973, he married Joyce Schutt in Mt. Clemens, Mich. On Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, Joyce was reunited with Alvia in heaven after complications of a kidney transplant.

Alvia was a 1970 graduate of Anchor Bay High School. He briefly served in the U.S. Air Force, and was medically discharged due to an accident. He worked as an EMT and armed security officer while he started his education to become a minister. He attended Concordia Theological Seminary and attained a Master of Divinity in 1996. He also holds a Master of Education from the University of Phoenix, and was working on his doctorate.

Alvia was ordained as an LCMS pastor on June 23, 1996, at First Lutheran Church, Algonac, Mich. The same year, he was installed as pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, and served until 2017. He was currently the interim pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Liberty Center, Ohio, and educational pastor and member at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Lisa) Martis, Aaron Martis (Tasha Thompson), and Rachel Martis; grandchildren, Yurick, Rebecca, Daprie, Jason, and Liam; and siblings, Bill (Martha) Martis, Howard Martis, Robert (Betty) Martis, and Theresa (Michael) Giroux.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Jason; sister, Twana (David) Pinski; and sister-in-law, Sharon Martis.

Combined funeral services for Alvia and Joyce will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon, with Pastor Peter Marcis and Pastor James Strawn officiating. Burial services will be held in the spring at Fairview Cemetery, Gaylord, Mich.

Combined visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials are suggested to St. Luke Lutheran Church-Wauseon St. Paul Lutheran Church-Liberty Center, and Zion Lutheran Church-Ridgeville Corners.

Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.