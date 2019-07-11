Amelia (Perez) Chapa, 86, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Robstown, Texas, to the late Guadalupe and Longina (Arevalo) Perez. She married Rafael Chapa, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 1987.

Amelia was a retired employee of Fulton Industries. She was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. Amelia enjoyed lawn work and time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Rosa Chapa of Wauseon, Viterbo Chapa of Wauseon, Juan Chapa of Liberty Center, Rafael Chapa Jr. of Adrian, Mich., Gilbert Chapa of Lynchburg, Va., Silvia Estel of Connecticut, Hector Chapa of Connecticut, Elsa Chapa of Willard, Ohio, Miguel Chapa of Wauseon, Eddie Chapa of Wauseon, and Emily Chapa of Wauseon; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Minerva Medrano, on May 29, 1993.

Funeral services will be held noon Monday, July 15, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. for a time of visitation with the Chapa family on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of family preference.

