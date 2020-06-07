Angela R. Tracy Garbers, 42, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. Angela was born June 21, 1977, to the late Lowell and Dorothy (Merrill) Tracy. On Oct. 5, 2019, she married the love of her life, Craig Garbers, and he survives.

Angela worked at IAC in Wauseon. She obtained her associates degree in medical assistance. Those who knew Angela knew that she loved family, cats, and exploring new restaurants. She also loved the fun of experiencing life.

Also surviving Angela is her sister, Shay (Brian) Meyer of Wauseon; brother, Spencer (Cindy) Tracy of Sylvania, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews, of whom she loved dearly.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mark Tracy and Richard Tracy.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private, with interment at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with celebrant Adam Grisier officiating.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society in Angela's memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.