Angela R. Tracy Garbers
1977 - 2020
Angela R. Tracy Garbers, 42, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. Angela was born June 21, 1977, to the late Lowell and Dorothy (Merrill) Tracy. On Oct. 5, 2019, she married the love of her life, Craig Garbers, and he survives.

Angela worked at IAC in Wauseon. She obtained her associates degree in medical assistance. Those who knew Angela knew that she loved family, cats, and exploring new restaurants. She also loved the fun of experiencing life.

Also surviving Angela is her sister, Shay (Brian) Meyer of Wauseon; brother, Spencer (Cindy) Tracy of Sylvania, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews, of whom she loved dearly.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Mark Tracy and Richard Tracy.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private, with interment at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with celebrant Adam Grisier officiating.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society in Angela's memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
