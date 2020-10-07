1/1
Ann Schang
1936 - 2020
Ann Schang, 84, of Fayette passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. She was born Jan. 17, 1936, in Fayette, the daughter of the late Harold and Byrona (Towne) Davis. Ann married Dale Schang on July 24, 1954, in Burlington, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2018.

Ann was a member of Fayette Christian Church. She was an artist and liked to take her art to the Fulton County Fair and craft shows. She enjoyed the Memorial Day garage sales, making popcorn balls on Halloween, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends. Ann will always be remembered as a fun-loving person - that was called "grandma" by all that knew her.

She is survived by two sons, Brian (Kristen) Schang and Mark Schang; a daughter, Beverly Biddix; and seven grandchildren, Nick Biddix, Eric Biddix, Adam Schang, Brandon Schang, Jordan Joslyn, Lucas Schang, and Macee Schang.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Davis.

Private funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Gene Sugg officiating. Public burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Visitation for Ann will be held 2-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time, and masks are required.

Memorial contributions in Ann's honor may be given to Gorham-Fayette Fire Department.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-Barrett Chapel
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home-Barrett Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-Barrett Chapel
412 W Main St
Fayette, OH 43521
(419) 237-2564
