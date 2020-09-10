1/1
Anna A. Knapp
Anna A. Knapp, 98, a longtime resident of Delta, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, where she had been a resident for five years. Anna was born in Clifton, N.J., on Aug. 29, 1922, to the late Marko Vuksanic and Frances (Ullman) Vuksanic. Anna married Clifford "Snappy" Knapp Sr. on June 5, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 2006.

After attending Clifton High School in New Jersey, Anna worked as a waitress and telephone operator in New Jersey. She and Clifford relocated to Delta, where she worked for ITT Higbie Manufacturing for 25 years before retiring. She was a member of the Delta Eagles, Holy Rosary Altar Society, and a 60-year member of the Delta American Legion Auxiliary. Anna will always be remembered for her humor and love of family.

She is survived by her children, Judith (Andrew) Creps of Delta, Patricia (James) Matthews of Liberty Center, Clifford (Judy) Knapp Jr. of Swanton, and Mark (Michelle) Knapp of Archbold; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Anna was also preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Knapp; brothers, Fred, Emil, and William Vuksanic; and infant sister, Rosanna Vuksanic.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, with Fr. Todd Dominique officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Friends will be received Friday at the church one hour prior to services.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in Anna's memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
