Anne E. Riley, 76, of Wauseon passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her home, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Anne was born in Napoleon in 1942 to the late Donald and Henrietta (Kluth) Young. In June of 1964, she married Bruce A. Riley, and he survives.

Anne worked as a secretary for First Christian Church and at Chief Supermarket for 21 years. She is a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and was very active in other aspects of the church. Most currently, she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards – especially Bridge, golf, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, antiquing, and attending all of her grandchildren's events.

Also left to cherish her memory are her children, Heather (Ike) Bostelman, Phillip (Kristin) Riley, and Bradley Riley; grandchildren, Nicole, Ben, Maura, Gwynne, Dane, Beck, and Zoe; sisters, Ida (Wilbert) Bostelman and Mary Fowler; brother, Tony (Mary) Young; and many nieces and nephews.

Anne was also preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Young; sister, Rosalyn (Jr.) Gerken; and brother-in-law, Grady Fowler.

Funeral services for Anne will be held 11 am. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, with Pastor Peter Marcis officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, and Thursday at the church one hour prior to services.

Those planning a memorial contribution are asked to consider the St. Paul Lutheran Church Youth Center.

