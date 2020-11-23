1/
Anne Harriet Drummond

Anne Harriet Drummond, 89, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Jesse Helm Nursing Center in Monroe, N.C. Born May 23, 1931, in Swanton in the middle of the Great Depression, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Virginia Harriot Leow Hallett. She was a small-town girl who met a farm boy, fell in love, and married Alfred "Al" Harold Drummond, and he preceded her in death.

She lived in several locations, including Shreveport, La., Luckey, Ohio, and Laurinburg, N.C. She raised her family in Laurinburg.

She is survived by her children, Marianne (Gary) Rotert of Manteca, Calif., Becky DeGennaro of Jacksonville, Fla., Connie (Russ) Robison of Cary, N.C., Richard Drummond of Monroe, N.C., Mark (Amy) Drummond of Knoxville, Tenn., and Anne Marie (Jason) Livingstone of Damascus, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Ann Drummond of Laurinburg, N.C.; siblings, Francis Brueshaber, Doris Skalski, Dennis Hallett, Walter J. Hallett, Mary Clark, and Michael Hallett; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Mike Drummond, and her siblings, Amy Trausch, Barbara Dudek, and Sherman Hallett.

A private funeral Mass was held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. JaVan Saxon. Interment immediately followed at Hillside Memorial Park.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy. NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, Ga. 30328.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
