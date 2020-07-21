1/1
Archie Doyle Miller Sr.
1928 - 2020
Archie Doyle Miller Sr., 92, of Lyons passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio, after a long illness. Archie was born at home in Lyons on March 21, 1928, to the late Frank H. and Hazel E. (Skates) Miller. He married Ruth E. (VanZandt) Miller on March 16, 1952, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 28, 2008.

Archie farmed the family farm his entire life.

He is survived by his children, Archie Miller Jr., Curtis (Linda) Miller, Kelly Miller, Joann (Charles Davis) Miller, and Jennifer Miller; grandchildren, Reuben, Henry, George, Joseph, and Josephine Miller-Davis; step-grandchildren, Doug (Tina) McMullen and Dawn (Dan) Studebaker; and nine step-great-grandchildren, Rachael, Bethany, Josiah, Sarah, Sean, Savannah, Jayden, Collin, and Camden.

Archie was also preceded in death by his grandson, Parker Miller-Davis; brother, Gerald Miller; and sisters, Evelyn Miller, Shirley Harsh, Ramona Etter, and Vivian Denney.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, with Pastor Heather Schimmel officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit Thursday at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyons Christian Church, East Morenci Street, Lyons, Ohio 43533.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at: www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
