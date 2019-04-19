Ardith D. "Ardie" Harris, 88, of Wauseon passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Swanton Valley Care Center in Swanton. She was born in Wauseon on Sept. 21, 1930, to the late Ray S. and Gladys (Biddle) Masales. On June 14, 1952, she married James Harris, and he preceded her in death on May 3, 2010.

Ardie was a well-known face around Wauseon, cooking for many restaurants over the years – Charley's Country House, McCoy's, and Kay's, to name a few. She was a member of the Child Conservation League, and loved to bowl, knit, crochet, and work puzzles. For 55 years, she was the Director of Arts and Crafts at the Fulton County Fair.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Herb (Cindy) Harris and Cherie (Jeff) Bishop; grandchildren, Brittanie (Paul) Ledyard, Mynde (Matt) Stoncheck, Andrew (Jamie) Harris, Jeramie (Christina) Bishop, Derek Bishop, and Tai Bishop; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Madisyn, Gavin, and Payton Ledyard, Logun and Kensey Stoncheck, Brantly and Isla Harris, and Bret Bishop; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Noah Bishop; brothers, Orville and Herb Masales; and sister, Audrey Hartman.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Jeannine Grimm, SAM, officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery.

Visitation for Ardie will be held 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the funeral home.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored with Ardie's care and arrangements.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Ardie's memory are asked to consider the benevolence of the family, c/o Herb Harris.

