Ardith Rose (Kling) Brandeberry, 93, was taken to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Elizabeth Scott Care Center. Ardith was born on her eldest brother's birthday, Oct. 29, 1926, in Tedrow to the late Harold and Elsie (Marzolf) Kling. She married her high school sweetheart, Burnell Brandeberry, her husbnd of nearly 68 years, on Oct. 19, 1945, and he preceded her in death.

Ardith graduated from Chesterfield High School - now Evergreen Schools - in 1944. She was a longtime member of Harvest Lane United Brethren Church, Westgate Chapel, and Heritage Church of God. In 1978, she and Burnell joined the Gideon's International Auxiliary. Ardith was self-employed as a seamstress, making custom draperies for 20 years. Ardith and Burnell enjoyed "Airstreaming" for 20 years in their retirement. They were also "Winter Texans" for 23 years in Southern Texas' Rio Grande River Valley.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Thomas of Lambertville and Karen (Anthony) Brandeberry McClain of Sylvania Township; two sons, Gene (Yvonne) of Swanton and Gary L. (Lauretta) of Delphos; grandchildren, Brian (Kim) and Brad (Sheila) Thomas, Jacob, Grace and Isaiah Brandeberry and Sarah Hemker; great-grandchildren, Kevin, Katie, Brandon and Joshua Thomas, Kayley, Hannah and Jared Thomas, James, Nathan and Kathryn Hemker; and brother, Harold Kling of Tedrow.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law Harold "Al" Thomas; two sisters; and a brother.

Services will be private due to the current health crisis. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.

