Arthur Leslie

Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Arthur Leslie, 82, of Wauseon, and formerly of Toledo and Ottawa Lake, Mich., passed away Friday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Art was born to the late Emmanuel and Fern (Head) Leslie. He married Mary Dultmeyer, his wife of 62 years, on May 25, 1957, and she survives.

Art proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, enlisting at the age of 16. He served in Japan and Korea. Art worked as a gear lab tech at GM Powertrain in Toledo, retiring after 32 years. After retirement, he worked at Whiteford Valley Golf Course in Ottawa Lake for 10 years.

He is also survived by a daughter, Mary (Dave) Borer; a son, Ron (Denise); grandchildren, Adam (Mindy) Borer, Lisa (Andrew) Richardson, Jason (Ashly) Borer, Ryan (Tiffany) Borer, Mary Kate Borer, Robert (Abby) Leslie, Matt (Kim) Leslie, and Andrea Leslie; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna (David) Duby of Brighton, Mo.

He was also preceded in death by a son, David; a grandson, Ronnie Leslie; a brother, Norman; and sisters, Doris Hill and Ruth Grodi.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio, with military honors following at Resurrection Cemetery in Toledo.

Family and friends may call 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the funeral home.

The family suggests tributes in the form of contributions to a charity of the donors's choice.

Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from June 10 to June 11, 2019
