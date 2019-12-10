Audrey A. Hildreth, 84, of Delta passed away at her home Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was born in Fairfield Township, Mich., on April 2, 1935, to the late Grant L. Double and Dorothy (Richardson) Double.

Audrey's work career started as a secretary for Kolb Feed Mill in Wauseon. Later, she served over 32 years driving bus for Pike-Delta-York schools, where she was fondly known by her students as "Bus Grandma." Audrey also drove tour bus for over 10 years for the Glassmen Drum and Bugle Corps. Prior to retiring, she worked at the Barn Restaurant in Delta for over 20 years, where Audrey created lasting friendships with customers and co-workers. Some of her favorite hobbies included tending to her flowers and caring for her yard. Few knew that she was also a gifted singer, including yodeling and singing with a Bluegrass band. Among all her various talents she was also an accomplished mender of clothing for just about everyone in Delta at one time or another.

Audrey is survived by her children, Jean (Randy) Neuenschwander, Annette (Ricky) Ezell, and Gordon (Melissa) Hildreth; daughter-in-law, Brenda Hildreth; sisters, Viola (Lou) Hindle, Carol (Ronnie) McCance, and Linda Willett; brothers, Leslie Double and Butch (Bev) Double; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many loving friends; and her feline companions.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Daryl "Duff" Hildreth Jr., in 2009; and sisters, Maryann Gillespie and Phyllis Hintz.

Friends will be received 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta, where an open time for sharing memories will begin at 6 p.m. Interment will be private for the family at Lyons Cemetery.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County , Team "Corral is Trucking for a Cure", 8514 State Route 108, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in Audrey's memory.

