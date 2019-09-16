Barbara Ann Denton, 70, of Wauseon passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. She was born March 29, 1949, in Wauseon to the late LaViere and Treva (Lawrence) Zolman.

Barbara was a 1967 graduate of Delta High School. She enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a Lance corporal until being honorably discharged on May 19, 1969.

Barbara was a member of Delta Eagles Lodge 2597. She worked several years for Designer Shades making high quality custom drapes. She was a very talented seamstress who was known to design and make her own patterns. She was always working on projects, whether it was making dresses for the prom, costumes for Halloween or crocheting afghans. She passed on her interest to her granddaughters.

Barbara is survived by her son, Richard (Kendra) Denton of Delta; granddaughters, Madison and Reegan; brother, Steven (Terry) Zolman; sisters, Kathy Zolman, Karen (Harold) Ford, and Pat Finnerty; as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services celebrating Barbara's life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home Delta, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating. Interment, with military rites, will follow at Zion Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

