Barbara E. Ford, 70, of Delta, with her loving family by her side, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her home. She was born in Wauseon on Aug. 2, 1949, to the late Harlan DeWitt and Bernice (Payne) DeWitt. On Feb. 17, 1968, she married Michael S. Ford, her husband of 51 years, and he survives.

Upon graduating from Delta High School in 1967, Barb went on to earn both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Toledo University. For over 35 years, she taught English with the Toledo Public Schools, before retiring in 2010. A farmer's daughter, Barb loved flowers, took great pride in her lawn, and brought relentless energy to everything she did. She was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon and served as a past president of the Pike-Delta-York school board. Although Barb enjoyed various hobbies, her pride and joy was spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. Whenever possible, she attended school activities, showing her support and love.

She is also survived by her sons, Stephen (Ludmila) Ford, Jeffrey (Ana) Ford, Michael (Jessica) Ford, Gregory Ford, and Timothy (Meredith) Ford; grandchildren, Ian, Gabriela, Lucas, Victor, Livia, Bruno, Elizabeth, Abigail, Sophia, Eloise, Lucille, Patrick, and Frances Ford; and sister, Margaret Lehman.

Barb was also preceded in death by her infant son, David, and brother, Richard DeWitt.

Friends and family will be received at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Valleywood Golf Club, 13501 Airport Hwy., in Swanton. A celebration of life will follow immediately thereafter at that location.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Private interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta at a later date.

Barb was a lifelong lover of books and reading. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Delta Public Library, 402 Main St. Delta, Ohio 43515 in Barbara's memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.