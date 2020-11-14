Barry Charles Simon, 66, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Barry was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Toledo, the son of the late Robert and Helen Simon.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Barry is survived by his sons, Douglas (Jennifer) and Michael; grandson, Miles; brothers, Daniel and Hal (Lori); sisters, Melody Garber, Eloise (Thomas) Slawinski, and Luann (Donald) Kunish; and brother-in-law, William Janney.

Barry was also preceded in death by his brother, Todd; sister, Gayle Janney, and sister-in-law, Karen Simon.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, Ind., is entrusted with arrangements.

