Bertha L. Krebs (nee Higgins), age 100, of Wauseon, OH and formerly of Cleveland, OH and Beacon Woods, FL, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon. She was born in Cleveland on May 17, 1919, to the late James and Helen (Kroessin) Higgins. On Dec. 30, 1941, she married Henry J. Krebs, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2001.

Bertha was a homemaker her entire life. She had an insatiable curiosity and was a life-long learner, a talented cook and needle artist. Bertha loved nature, travelling, and a bustling casino. She will be especially remembered for her feisty whit and unique sayings.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Judy (Dr. Charles) Spencer, Mary Beth (Bill) Hochstetler and Jean (Ron) Hefflinger; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Fr. Stan Tabor as Celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date in the All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. A period of visitation will take place prior to Mass, at 10 a.m., also on Sept. 14, 2019. Memorial contributions appreciated to St. Caspar Catholic Church. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is handling arrangements.