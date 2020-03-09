Bettie M. Roth, 88, departed this life for the far better life in the mansion prepared for her by the Lord Jesus on Saturday, March 7, 2020. While we grieve, we do so in the certain hope that all who trust in Christ will be reunited in the resurrection of the dead. Bettie was born in Monroe Township, Henry County, on April 15, 1931, to the late Arthur and Louise (Panning) Arps. On Aug. 3, 1952, Bettie was united in marriage to Donald Helberg at Hope Lutheran Church in Hamler, Ohio, and he preceded her in death Jan. 25, 1968. Bettie later married Russell Roth on Feb. 6, 1982, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2014.

Bettie entered into the Kingdom of Grace through the Rite of Holy Baptism on May 5, 1931, at Hope Lutheran Church. She renewed her baptism vow on the day of her confirmation before the altar of Hope Lutheran Church on May 13, 1945.

Bettie is survived by her children, Dennis (Kay) Helberg of Defiance, Cheryl Helberg of Wauseon, Daniel (Linda) Helberg of Defiance, Charlene (Richard) Lime of Defiance, and Dean (Michelle) Helberg of Defiance; stepchildren, Terry (Barb) Roth of Lewis Center and Peggy (Mike) Pierce of Wauseon; step son-in-law, Danny Wiebeck of Wauseon; grandchildren, Keri Helberg, Cole (Nicole) Helberg, Von Helberg, Renee (Christopher) Barton, Craig Erford, Ryan (Brittany) Helberg, Kara (Bill) Herr, Brock (Brittani) Lime, Brooke (Stephen) Leskow, Danielle (Evan) Vocke, Nicolle Helberg, McKenzie Helberg, and honorary grandson, Nathan Edwards; 12 step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ruth Bahler and Marian Dickmann.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Hurst; brother, Ronald Arps; stepson, Tom Roth; step-grandson, Adam Weder; and William Baden, whom Bettie was engaged to and was killed while serving in the Korean War.

Funeral services will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Okolona. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends and family will be received 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, and Thursday at the church one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

