Betty L. (Walter) Grieser, 92, of Archbold passed away peacefully to her eternal home on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at CHP Hospice in Defiance. She was born at home in Waterville on May 5, 1928, to the late Samuel Clyde and Fannie Mae Walter. She met Leon (Smokey) Grieser, her husband of 55 years, at Lugbill Livestock Auction on a trip that Betty took with her father to sell market animals. They married Oct. 24, 1947, and he preceded her in death.

Betty graduated from Waterville High School and worked on her parents'dairy farm. Betty loved baking, gardening, and managing the LeBe Poultry Farm while caring for her children. She also enjoyed long walks while hunting mushrooms in the woods behind their farm. Betty demonstrated a keen sense of humor frequently, with practical jokes and riddles that she shared with many. Betty worked at Sauder Woodworking for 15 years prior to her retirement in June 1995.

Betty was baptized at 11 years of age in a small country church in Providence, Ohio. She was a charter member of Zion Mennonite Church while living in Archbold. After moving to Wauseon, she actively attended Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon, where she was re-baptized and worshiped until establishing her residence at Fairlawn Haven, where she continued her faith journey by attending chapel services.

She was blessed with eight children, Philemon - deceased - (Connie) of Kalamazoo, Mich.; Ed of Hesston, Kan., Donna Augustine of Maumee; Max (Bev) of Camden, Mich., and Patricia (Homer) Miller of Stryker. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lillian (Bill) Payne, Anne (Robert) Marx, Nellie (Harold) Schuldt; Dorothy (Bruno) Boehk, Katie (Ed) Musty, Pearl (John) Bergman, Charles (Ruth) Walter, Robert (Donna) Walter, and Mae (Eric) Davis; infant brother Paul Walter; and grandson, Jeffrey Pach.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service. Internment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Providence Township, Ohio.

