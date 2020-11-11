1/1
Beverly Jean Miller
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly Jean Miller, 68, of Wauseon passed over with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. She was born Sept. 14, 1952, in Wauseon, to the late Mahlon Edward and Irene (Liechty) Miller.

Bev accepted Christ as her personal Savior in 1962 at a Billy Graham Crusade in Chicago, and was baptized at North Clinton Church in Wauseon. Since 2014, she has been an active member of Central Mennonite Church, Archbold. At both churches she creatively taught junior high Sunday School classes and also mentored several young Christians.

A 1970 graduate of Pettisville High School and a 1974 graduate of Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va., Bev became assistant dean of girls and part-time math teacher at Western Christian School in Salem, Ore. In 1975, she became full-time math teacher at Western, and returned to Wauseon in late 1975, beginning work at M. E. Miller Tire.

She enjoyed inviting groups of friends to her home for picnics, hosting tea parties, and giving tours of her Victorian home and her 1950s collection. On Facebook, she enjoyed sharing her sense of humor and the journeys of life. She was also a gifted writer.

With speaking publicly about her own experience with bipolar, Bev wanted to give hope and reduce the stigma of mental illness. Since 2012, she participated in the National Institute of Mental Health's genic study of bipolar and has donated her brain to this organization.

Bev's family was important to her. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Evers; brother, Ed (Lila) Miller; and sister, Kathleen (Dave) Grieser, all of Wauseon; seven nieces and nephews, Steven (Connie) Johnson-Evers, Michael (Sarah) Evers, Patty (Jason) Shawberry, Amy (Todd) Moyer, Jeremy Miller, Rebekah (Nate) Hoffer, and Jason (Amy) Grieser; eight great-nephews; five great-nieces; uncle, Herb (Geri) Liechty of Goshen, Ind.; aunt, Marilyn (Bill) Grieser; and uncle, Melvin (Mary) Evers of Archbold.

She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Vernon Evers.

The family wishes to thank each of you for your loving support and prayers.

There will be no visitation. Her ashes will be buried at a private service at Pettisville Cemetery. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21,2020, at Central Mennonite Church, and will also be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

Memorials may be given to Art, Humor & Soul (memo line: Ted & Co); Eastern Mennonite University; Fulton County Historical Society; Mennonite Central Committee (MCC); or donor's choice.

Short Funeral Home, Archbold is entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Central Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
I loved my time I spent with Bev. I'll never forget Bev being the person to get me on an airplane for the first time. Loved that she asked me to go with her on her trip to St. Lucia. She was a kind person. Great sense of humor. Had a great relationship with our Lord. She died as she lived. Bev showed all of us the dignity of leaving this world.
Bonnie Diller
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved