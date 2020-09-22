1/
Beverly L. Helwig
Beverly L. Helwig, 82, of Swanton passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. She was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Bloomsburg, Pa., to the Garfield S. and Helen J. (Fahringer) Helwig.

Beverly worked as a clerk for Wise Supermarkets in Bloomsburg, Pa., and was a secretary for Jacobs Brothers Gospel Singers in Dillsburg, Pa. Bev sure was one of a kind. She loved so many and was loved by so many. She had a passion and love for kids. For many families she was a nanny, friend, and teacher. She taught them what love and respect was, she taught them about Jesus and His love for them. Bev spent her life giving to others in every way she could.

She loved shopping, and would never pass up a garage sale (Starbucks coffee in hand). She always found some kind of treasure for her loved ones and was always thinking of others before herself. Anyone who knew Bev loved her for her sweetness and her humor. Bev was always admired by those she came across, and will be dearly missed by so many.

She is survived by her brothers, Earl (Deb) Helwig and Donald Helwig; nieces and nephews, Donna, Jennifer, Lisa, and Carrie; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Bev was also preceded in death by her nephew, Todd Helwig.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Swanton Health Care-Activities Fund or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
