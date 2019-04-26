Beverly Barrett Smith, 85, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in her home. She was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Wauseon to the late Charles Clifford and Florence J. (McWilliams) Barrett. Beverly married Daniel L. Smith on Aug. 11, 1957, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2000.

She was a graduate of Ohio University and a lifelong teacher and educator in Sandusky, Ohio, a preschool teacher at Head Start, and also a substitute teacher for Wauseon High School. She was a member of Congregation Church of Christ in Wauseon, and a proud member of Sigma Kappa, the DAR, and the Wauseon Elks Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children, Phil (Bonnie) Smith of Twining, Mich., and Martha Smith of Maineville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Beverly was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, with Pastor William G. Kerr officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon.

