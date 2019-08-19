Bonita V. Sauder, 96, of Archbold passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at home. Born Sept. 8, 1922, in Wauseon, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. Whitmer and Bessie M. (Saul) Whitmer. She married Edgar D. Sauder, her husband of 78 years, and he preceded her in death.

Bonita graduated from Wauseon High School in 1940. She was committed to being a stay-at-home mom before the term was widely used, and that was her career except for working briefly at Sauder Woodworking during World War II. She attended the Methodist church in Wauseon during her growing up years and joined Central Mennonite Church upon her marriage. She participated in sewing circle for many years.

She and Edgar thoroughly enjoyed traveling, both in the States and abroad. She also enjoyed quilting, ceramics, and their winter months in Florida.

Bonita is survived by four children, Mary Alice of Lancaster, Pa., Karen (the late Norm) Wentz of Toledo; Warren (Cindy) of Archbold, and Sher (John) Waidelich of Harrisonburg, Va.; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Jan Sauder of Cincinnati; a brother, Jerry Whitmer of Akron, Ohio; and one sister, Jeanette Eaton of Tuscon, Ariz.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Ron, and seven siblings, Beatrice Rainey, Clair Whitmer, Alice Fogarty, Robert Whitmer, Mary Lytle, Lowell Whitmer, and Patricia Eaton.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Central Mennonite Church. Interment will be in Pettisville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the church.

Short Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) or Cherry Street Mission in Toledo.