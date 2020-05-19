Bonnie Jean McCune, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Jupiter Medical Center, Jupiter,Fla. After a short courtship she married John McCune on July 19, 1951, and he survives. She and John graduated from Amelia High School in Ohio in 1951. Bonnie traveled to French Morocco, Spain, Seattle, Washington, Washington D.C., and Kosciusko, Miss., keeping up with John's military and civilian travels while doing his service in the U.S. Navy. After their traveling days were over they settled in Wauseon for many years, then moved to St. Louis, Mo., and finally retired in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Bonnie was deeply loved by her family and will be deeply missed. Also surviving is a daughter, Cathy (Randy) Zuver of Jupiter, Fla.; a son, Michael of Boynton Beach, Fla.; two granddaughters, Angie (Chad) Patterson of Wauseon and Ashley (Josh) Mohr of Delta; and seven great-grandchildren.



