Bonnie Jean McCune
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Jean McCune, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Jupiter Medical Center, Jupiter,Fla. After a short courtship she married John McCune on July 19, 1951, and he survives. She and John graduated from Amelia High School in Ohio in 1951. Bonnie traveled to French Morocco, Spain, Seattle, Washington, Washington D.C., and Kosciusko, Miss., keeping up with John's military and civilian travels while doing his service in the U.S. Navy. After their traveling days were over they settled in Wauseon for many years, then moved to St. Louis, Mo., and finally retired in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Bonnie was deeply loved by her family and will be deeply missed. Also surviving is a daughter, Cathy (Randy) Zuver of Jupiter, Fla.; a son, Michael of Boynton Beach, Fla.; two granddaughters, Angie (Chad) Patterson of Wauseon and Ashley (Josh) Mohr of Delta; and seven great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved