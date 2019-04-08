Brenda Lee Krauss, 54, of Wauseon passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, after a two-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving husband, family, and friends. Brenda was born April 22, 1964, in Wauseon to the late Garold "Buck" Sager and Kay Sager, who survives. On Sept. 16, 1989, she married the love of her life, Loren "Krunchy" Krauss, and he survives.

Brenda was a graduate of Wauseon High School. In her early years, she waited tables at many local restaurants in town including Holly's and The Steakhouse, and could tell you years later what customers ordered and where they sat. Later, she started cleaning houses and local businesses. She was more that just their housekeeper, she became part of their families, watching their kids and/or pets when they went on vacation.

Brenda loved working in her yard, having lunch with her friends, and keeping her home neat and organized, which made caring for her very easy. She knew where everything was. She also loved watching her nieces and nephews whenever she was needed. She never said no. She loved to travel, and her favorite places were Germany and Jamaica. She and her husband spent many weeks in the winter on the beaches of Negril, where Brenda knew all the best places to eat and the cleanest bathrooms along the seven-mile walk that they and anyone that came to Jamaica would go on every day. She made friends wherever she went. You just couldn't help falling in love with her and her beautiful smile that could light up a room. People from all over the world are mourning the tremendous loss of such a beautiful person.

She had a love for animals, her dogs, cat, rabbits, and everyone else's animals. She treated them like children and each of them were blessed to have had her. Her greatest love in this world was her husband, and she spent their married life caring for him in a way that made others jealous. Their marriage was one that many tried to emulate, but there is no love like the one they shared.

Brenda was a beautiful, loving, giving, caring soul. She worried about others more than herself, right up to her final days. Everything about her will be missed, and her absence will be with us for a lifetime.

Also surviving Brenda is foreign exchange student turned daughter, Daniela Merklinger; sisters, Cindy (Jon) Featzka, Lori Dunning, Jenny (Scott) Vonier, and Julie (Tom) Weber; brothers, Jeff (Jodi) Sager and Mike (Stephanie) Sager; brothers-in-law, Leon (Marolyn) Krauss and Leonard Krauss; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

Brenda was also preceded in death by her nephew, Travis Weirauch; niece, Jenna; and grandparents, Vern and Ethel Sager and Edna Segrist.

A celebration of life for Brenda will be held 4-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Junior Fair Building at the Fulton County Fairgrounds; a meal will be served.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to St. Jude's Childrens' Hospital.