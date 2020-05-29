Burton A. Lutz, 87, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, as the result of injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. Burt was born in Wauseon on July 23, 1932, the son of the late Art and Ida (Clark) Lutz. Prior to his retirement, Burt had been an accountant, computer programmer, and a software engineer. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran of the Korean War. Burt was an avid Cleveland Browns and Detroit Tigers fan. He was also a member of Wauseon American Legion Post 265 and Wauseon VFW Post 7424. Burt loved playing cards and enjoyed reading. Surviving is one son, Lindsay (Teresa) Lutz of Wauseon; one daughter, Lynda (Steve) Lutz Hensley of McLean, Va.; grandchildren, Zachary and Alexandria Lutz, Jake and Lauren Hensley, Allison (Brad) Maher, and Abigail (John) Armstrong; and former spouse, Sally Lutz of Wauseon. Burt was also preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Laura Lutz Taylor. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a future date. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 29 to May 30, 2020.