Candace L. Davis, 66, of Delta passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born in Wauseon on July 13, 1953, the daughter of the late Julius and Coralee (Stratton) Hoste. On July 8, 1977, she married James R. Davis, her husband of 42 years, and he survives.

Candace was a big animal lover. She worked for many years as a veterinary technician. For about the last 20 years, she worked rescuing animals. The other love of her life was spoiling kids. Whether it was her own kids, grandkids, or her nieces and nephews, she love them dearly and loved to spoil them.

Also left to cherish Candace's memory are her sons, Jason Fruth and Michael Davis; daughter, Mindy (Travis) Williams; grandchildren, Mackenzie Williams, Riley Williams, Austin Davis, Alex Kelb, and Jaeden Fruth; brother, Dave (Cheryl) Hoste; nephews, Tyson and Troy Hoste; niece, Tessa Hoste; and five great-nieces.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Interment will be private.

Visitation for Candace will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Candace's memory are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society.

