Carl Reinhold Miller, 75, of Archbold passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 23, 2020, in his home. He was born April 9, 1945, in Archbold, the son of the late Dale and Laura (Nagel) Miller. He married his high school sweetheart, Judi Gearig, on Feb. 27, 1965, and she survives.

A 1963 graduate of Archbold High School, Carl worked at Miller Brothers Construction for 43 years as a heavy equipment operator before retiring in 2006. He treasured spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed harness racing, playing cards, drinking coffee with friends, attending dirt track races, riding his Gold Wing, coon hunting, and camping/traveling in his RV with his family. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington, Ohio, and the Local 18 Operators Union.

He is also survived by three daughters, Lisa (Tim) Holley of Ridgeville Corners and Shannon (Kelby) Schmucker and Sara (Rashuan) Amey, both of Archbold; seven grandchildren, Lincoln (Margie) Burkholder and Toria Burkholder, both of Columbus; Aaron (Abbi) Schmucker and Rebecca Schmucker (Tyler Wilson), both of Wauseon; Elizabeth Schmucker, Archbold; Ben Holley, Ridgeville Corners; and Jaylen Amey, Archbold; four great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Claudia, Julianne, and Mason Schmucker, all of Wauseon; a sister, Donna (Harley) Burkholder of Stryker; two brothers, Vic (Jeanette) Miller of The Villages, Fla., and Denny (Billye) Miller of Archbold; four sisters-in-law, Dottie Nine of Roland, Okla., Barb Miller of Leburn, Ky., Diane Miller of Archbold, and Elaine (Phil) Rychener of Pettisvillle; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Dean Miller.

Due to the coronavirus, visitation and services were held for the family Monday, April 27, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington, Ohio. Interment followed in Johnson Cemetery north of Archbold.

Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to the Luther Mission Society in care of St. James Lutheran Church.