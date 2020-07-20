Carol A. Olson, 87, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2020, at Deer Lodge Centre. Carol Kutzli was born April 30, 1933, in Wauseon.

Carol loved all of her family and friends. She met her husband, Alex, at square dancing lessons in Chicago. She was never going to marry a farmer, let alone a foreigner, but love had other plans for her, so she left her career as a dietitian and moved to Spy Hill, Saskatchewan.

She loved her daughter, Ann, and (favorite) son-in-law, Fred, and she especially loved her grandchildren, Jakob and Simon.

Please consider donating blood in Carol's memory, volunteering your time or buying flowers to plant or sending them to a special family member or friend - and if they can be dried between the pages of an old phone book, even better.

Psalm 46:1: God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.

A service will be held at a future date.

Wojciks Funeral Home and Crematorium in Winnapeg, Canada, is entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent towww.wojciksfuneralchapel.com.