1/1
Carol A. Olson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol A. Olson, 87, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2020, at Deer Lodge Centre. Carol Kutzli was born April 30, 1933, in Wauseon.

Carol loved all of her family and friends. She met her husband, Alex, at square dancing lessons in Chicago. She was never going to marry a farmer, let alone a foreigner, but love had other plans for her, so she left her career as a dietitian and moved to Spy Hill, Saskatchewan.

She loved her daughter, Ann, and (favorite) son-in-law, Fred, and she especially loved her grandchildren, Jakob and Simon.

Please consider donating blood in Carol's memory, volunteering your time or buying flowers to plant or sending them to a special family member or friend - and if they can be dried between the pages of an old phone book, even better.

Psalm 46:1: God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.

A service will be held at a future date.

Wojciks Funeral Home and Crematorium in Winnapeg, Canada, is entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences may be sent towww.wojciksfuneralchapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved