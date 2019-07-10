Carol Jean Voss, 59, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Napoleon, and went to be with Mom and Dad. She was born in Tecumseh, Mich., Sept. 22, 1959, the daughter of the late Arthur Henry Voss and Ruth Elinor Brainard.

Carol loved joke-telling, Wendy's Frostys, and just plain loved visits from her loved ones. She was the sweetest person.

Those who Carol leaves to miss her are two sisters, Barb (her favorite) and LeAnne (Bryon); three brothers, Jim, Ron (Vickie); and Henry (Ellen); nieces, Delana (Radu), Candy (Lee), LeeAnn, Alicia, and Jennell (John); nephews, Elmer (Caroline), James (Lisa), Henry, Ben, Gab (Melissa), David, and Joseph; great-nieces, Regina, Lacey (Sapo), Mandy, Destiny, Mary, and Ruth; and great-nephews, Joshua, Jeremiah, Justin, Tyler, Elmer, and James.

"There is a hole in my heart where she once dwelled" - Barb.

There will be a graveside service at a later date.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored with Carol's care and arrangements.

Those wishing a memorial contribution in Carol's memory are asked to consider Northcrest Nursing Home.

Thank you to the staff at Northcrest Nursing Home for the care and love that they gave her.