Carol L. (Bates) Wilson, 79, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in The Toledo Hospital. She was born June 29, 1940, in Wauseon, to the late Frank and Emily Bates. She married Danny D. Wilson on Feb. 22, 1969, and he survives. Carol was a retired 45-year employee of United Technologies in Wauseon. She was also lifelong farm wife and homemaker. She is also survived by her beloved son, Jason D. (Rita) Wilson; grandchildren, Sawyer, Beckett, and Piper Wilson; two brothers, Lyle Bates and Ben Bates; one sister, Edith Seiler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol is also preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic responsibility restrictions, Carol's graveside funeral services and interment in Tedrow Cemetery will be private, with celebrant Adam Grisier officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of family preference. Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from May 28 to May 29, 2020.