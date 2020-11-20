Carolyn Sue Yackee, age 86, of Wauseon passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, 2020 at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She was born in Wauseon on Oct. 2, 1934 to the late Alva Saunders and Thelma (Forest) Saunders. Carolyn was a graduate of Wauseon High School. On Feb. 28, 1954 she married Jarol "Jerry" Yackee and treasured their 66 years of loving marriage and friendship.

She was a devoted farmer's wife, taking meals to her husband and son in the fields and helping wherever she could. She worked 19 years in public service at the Fulton County Clerk of Courts Title Dept. Carolyn was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. With her love of music and singing, it brought her much joy to be a part of Trinity's bell choir and senior choir for many years.

Some of her favorite hobbies included knitting, sewing and reading. She knitted baby blankets for all of her grandchildren and was very involved in 4-H sewing projects as a leader for nine years. She always had a book in her hands and her favorites were cozy mysteries and cookbooks. Her family was her life and family get togethers for any occasion were special to her. Her grandchildren will always treasure these memories of the big family gatherings and grandma's pumpkin pies.

Surviving is her husband Jarol M. Yackee; children, Brenda (Dean) Babcock of Weston, OH, Lynne (Greg) Boyers of Wauseon, Jeanne Roe of Wauseon and Doug (Robin) Yackee of Wauseon; brother, Edwin (Rosalie) Saunders of Tennessee; grandchildren, Tristan Babcock, Calyn Babcock, Adam (Kristin) Boyers, Alyssa (Tim) Gifford, Amye (Frank) Keeling, Ashlyn Boyers, Jenelle (Eric) Stevens, Chris Yackee and Beth Yackee; along with 8 great grandchildren, Alyce and Sam Boyers, Adelynn, Eli and Micah Gifford, Abram and Emerson Stevens and Frankie Keeling with a sibling on the way. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Schroeder and brother-in-law, Jim Schroeder.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private graveside service honoring Carolyn's life will be held at Wauseon Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon in her memory. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.