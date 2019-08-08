Cathy A DeHass of Wauseon went Home on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Cathy was born to the late Frederick and Marjorie (Royal) Stoner in Montpelier.

She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University in 1981. Cathy dedicated her career to working in the field of special education until she retired in 2008. She worked for the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities for seven years before receiving her degree. She taught school for HOPE School for eight years. During this time, she established a Supported Employment Program. She spent two years working for Fulton County in the Supported Living Program. Her last 20 years she worked for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, in the classroom with special needs students and as a work study coordinator throughout Fulton County. She was blessed to have a career she loved.

Cathy enjoyed Bible study with friends, reading, estate sale Saturdays, and volunteering at the Fulton Country Humane Society loving on the cats. Most importantly, she loved spending time making memories with her grandchildren and her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Forsythe; daughter-in-law, Cathy (Ken) DeHass; grandson, Joe (Alicia) DeHass; great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Ryan, Kyle, and Alexis DeHass; her brother, Ron (Donna) Stoner; sister, Bonnie Cooper; her sister by choice, Deb (Don) Scalf; and nieces and nephews, Allen (Gillian) Stoner, Mark Stoner, Jennifer (Travis) Varner, Connie Miller, Michael Miller, Josh Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, Kyle Stoner, Amie (Mike) Davis, and Donnie (Mindy)Scalf. She was guardian to her niece Heather Stoner, and had a special bond of love with her.

Cathy was also preceded in death by her husband, Delbert DeHass; brother, Fred Stoner; son, Ken DeHass; and son-in-law, Louis Forsythe.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Crossroads Evangelical Church Chapel, with Wes Hoffmire officiating.

Visitation will be at the chapel one hour prior to the celebration.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta.

Cathy requested that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Fulton County Humane Society or Community Health Professional/ Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

