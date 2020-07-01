Chad R. Geer, 52, of Logansport, Ind., passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Born June 25, 1968, in Wauseon, Chad was the son of Randy and Sharlene Krieger Geer. His mother, Sharlene (Ken) Honegger, survives, in Bluffton, Ind. His father, Randy, survives in South Whitley.

Chad was a graduate of Whitco High School in South Whitley. He then attended Purdue University, where he was a member of Farm House Fraternity and earned a Bachelor's degree in agricultural economics. He also completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. Chad was a very active and vital member of the Logansport and Cass County community, serving within multiple organizations in an effort to give back and better the community in which his family lived. He served and held leaderships positions with several organizations, including Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation; Cass County Family Y; Logansport Rotary Club; Tipton Masonic Lodge #33; United Way of Cass County; First United Methodist Church; and countless others.

Chad developed a passion of agriculture at a young age on his family farm and continued to pursue his passion of farming throughout his adult life, where he was often quoted as saying, "Nature is my church." Chad also enjoyed traveling and making memories with his family and friends. But most of all, Chad was known as a devoted and compassionate family man, an aspect of his life he valued above all else. Chad was married to his college sweetheart, then Heather Keiper, for 25 years.

Together, they dearly loved their daughters, Rachel (Luke) Zinsmaster, Fishers, and Abby Geer, of Syracuse, N.Y.; grandsons, Lincoln Geer Zinsmaster and Cole Zinsmaster; his three sisters, Dana (Tim) Rausch of Bucyrus, Ohio, LeAnna Mae (Jay) Bell of Silver Lake, and Corrie (Brian) Bennett of Valparaiso; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The memorial visitation will be held 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., in Logansport. Face masks are recommended. A private family interment will be held in Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Way of Cass County, 300 East Broadway, Suite 101, Logansport, Ind. 46947.

Due to concerns with COVID-19, those persons reluctant to visit the funeral home in person are asked to leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.