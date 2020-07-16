1/1
Charles A. "Chuck" Bowles
Charles A. (Chuck) Bowles, 64, of Wauseon passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Wauseon June 21, 1956, to the late Clayton and Marie Bowles. Chuck married Kim Burton in 1982, and she survives.

Chuck served in the U.S. Army in the late 1970s. He was a member of the Maumee Valley Pullers, the Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion.

He is also survived by a daughter, Alyssa (Matt) Ball; a son, Eric; three grandchildren, Isla, Miles, and Wyatt; six sisters, Sue Smith, Karletta Pontious, Karlein Wisecup, Pat Bailey, Karol Daley, and Dawn Bowles; and many nieces and nephews and their children.

There will be a private memorial service for Chuck at Hope Christian Fellowship Church, with Pastor Donna Stutzman officiating.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
