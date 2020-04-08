Charles E. Wood, 92, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio. He was born May 8, 1927, in Ada, Ohio, the son of the late Albert L. and Nancy Elva (Moore) Wood. On July 1, 1950, he married Barbara J.Brown, and she preceded him in death Oct. 30, 2018.

Charles was a graduate of Ada High School and a 1949 graduate of Ohio State University. He retired from First Federal Savings and Loan Association in Wauseon, where he worked as a branch manager and a vice president. He previously taught at Bryan High School and in agribusiness. He was a member of Ada First United Methodist Church and a former member of Christ United Methodist Church. He was also a Navy veteran who served during World War II.

He served on many boards in the Wauseon community including Northwest Technical College and Four County Vocational School. Charles was a member of Masonic Lodge F&AM #349, American Legion Post #265, and VFW Post #7424. He was also a member of the Shawnee Council, Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed his years working in banking. He was affectionately known as The Music Man at Maple Crest in Bluffton, Ohio. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, reading many newspapers, singing in choirs, and his time with his wife and family.

He is survived by a son, Steven (Susan) Wood of Findlay, Ohio; three daughters, Nancy Allison of Findlay, Patricia (Bruce) Dunzweiler of Sylvania, Ohio, and Sue (Robert) Davie of Marcellus, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Harold Wood, Floyd Wood, Robert Wood, and infant brother Russell Wood; and three sisters, Margaret Gray, Wilma Greenawalt, and Dorothy Switzer.

Private family services will be held with Pastor Brandi Rigsby officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada.

A celebration of of life for Charles will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.

Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada are entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ada First United Methodist Church and/or Maple Crest Senior Living Center in Bluffton, Ohio, and/or the .

