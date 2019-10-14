Charles "Chuck" Henry Strup, 88, of Delta, formerly of Toledo, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Fulton County Health Center. He was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Bryan to the late Leslie and Viola (Favorite) Strup.

He was a veteran of the U.S Army. He was employed at Sylvester Material Company in Sylvania, Ohio, from 1968-99 as a truck driver, diesel mechanic, and all around "guy in charge of everyone." After retiring from Sylvester Material he worked for many years at Raceway Park, maintaining the grounds and fixing anything that was broken. When he retired the last time, he enjoyed mowing his grass and spending time with wife of 22 years and his two dogs. He also enjoyed his time in Salisbury, N.C., at their second home. He claimed they have better food in the south.

Chuck enjoyed life. If you met him once you never forgot him. He was a character, and had a great sense of humor. He raced cars and motorcycles; he was a "MAN'S MAN." He enjoyed when people would stop over to have a beer and visit. He had a crazy obsession for mowing grass and tinkering with his lawn mowers. He is probably the only guy that had a Mack Bull Dog as a hood ornament on his John Deere. We could go on and on but, as he would say, if it's too long he wouldn't read it, so… we will close by saying that he will be missed is an understatement. To know him is to love him..

Chuck will be greatly missed by his wife, Donna (Penny) Strup; children, Danny Strup (Luann Dennis) of Holland, Ohio, Charles (Susan) Strup of Leonardtown, Md., Linda Recker (Ronnie Hallett) of Maumee, Ohio, and Shelley (Stewart) Reed of Salisbury, N.C.; his only surviving sibling, brother Allen Joe (Barbara) Strup of Olympia, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

Chuck was also preceded in death by his son, Jon Strup; only granddaughter, Jessica Strup; brother, John Strup; and sisters, Nora Belle Wilson, Julia Peterson, Edith Deken, and Flora Rose Miller.

Services will be private. Final resting place will be Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grisierfh.com.