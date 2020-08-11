1/1
Charles R. Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles R. Lee, 67, of Toledo peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born July 3, 1953, to the late Archie and Dahlia Lee.

Charles graduated from Swanton High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Germany and in Perrysburg, Ohio. He worked various jobs and enjoyed being part of the community. He was very friendly and never met a stranger at any of the restaurants he frequented. He was known for always being fashionably late, showing up unexpectedly, and being a big flirt. He enjoyed reading, listening to various types of music, and watching old westerns.

Charles was a devoted father to Gianna (Michael), Austin, and Jenna, as well as a phenomenal grandpa to six-year-old Syler. It is very unfortunate that such a good man has left us so suddenly. He was there for others even if he did not need to be or want to, and you could always count on him.

He is also survived by three special kids in his life, Adam, Cael, and Marina; his brother, Ralph (Natalie); his sisters, Carol (Darryl) and Grace; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Jamie, Archie, Barb, Sharon, and Sheila.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has not set a date for a celebration of his life. Something will be planned for the near future.

American Cremation Events in Toledo assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the children are asking you to please donate to local animal shelters because Charles loved all animals.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation Events
3007 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 214-1777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved