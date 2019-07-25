Clara Ann (Frey) Alvord, 89, 0f Archbold passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in her home. Clara was born Sept. 10, 1929, the daughter of the late Noah and Fannie Frey of Archbold. She lived in the Archbold area her early life. She married Ken Alvord of Chappell, Neb., and he preceded her in death.

Clara and Ken made their home in this area. She was employed by Campbell Soup Company for over 26 years. After retirement from there she worked as a costumed interpreter for Sauder Village, and in the gardens also. She enjoyed these years very much. She also volunteered, along with her husband, as a camp host at Harrison Lake for 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, and various types of painting. They later spent winters in Arcadia, Fla. She and her husband were members of North Clinton Church.

Their family included three sons and three daughters, Clarence "Al" (Sharon) of Arcadia, Fla., Richard (Diane) of Napoleon, David (Nina) of Liberty Center, Cherie (David) Mercer of Wauseon, Jaynie (Tom) Gilgenbach of Archbold, and Laurie Ricker of Bryan; also many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., in Wauseon, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private graveside services will be held in Pettisville Cemetery by the family.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to North Clinton Church.