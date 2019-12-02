Clifford C. Leu, 96, of Delta passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. Clifford was born in Delta on May 10, 1923, to the late Glen and Mildred (Trowbridge) Leu. He met and married Kathryn Moll, his wife of 73 years, on June 2, 1946, and she survives.

After graduation, Cliff worked for Rail System in Adrian, Mich. Following that, he worked for Jeep until he entered the U.S. Army from 1943 until March of 1946. When he returned home, Cliff went back to work for Jeep, and in 1951 he was offered the opportunity to become a farmer. While farming, he was offered a rural carrier substitute position for the postal department, working his way up to full-time status. Cliff spent over 30 years with the postal service. Cliff was also a member of Delta American Legion Post #373.

Also left to cherish his memory is a son, David Leu; a daughter, Debra (David) Ibarra; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harold Leu.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Leu.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Burial will be at a later date.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider American Legion Post #373, 5939 State Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 or Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.