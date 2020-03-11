Cory William Jones, 60, of Wauseon passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Defiance In-patient Hospice Center surrounded by family. Cory was born Nov. 9, 1959, to the late John and Winnefred (Craig) Jones in Wauseon.

He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1978. Cory was a produce manager, worked for John Deere in Berkey, and was a chicken farmer. Cory was a dreamer, with ideas of inventions. He was always up for a good time. He especially loved camping. A good fire and a drink in hand followed by great conversations and maybe an inappropriate joke or two. He often referred to himself as "the old buzzard."

Cory is survived by his wife of 21 years, Barbara Clark Jones; son, Cory Jones Jr. of Ida, M; stepchildren, Holly Plassman of Morenci, Mich., Heather Lietchty of Alverdton, Ohio, Todd Plassman Jr. of Holgate, Kelly Goodman of Wauseon, and Jennifer Gore of Ada, Okla.; 18 grandchildren; and siblings, Lucy Locough, Lilly Jones, and Cody Jones.

Cory was also preceded in death by a baby brother, Clay Jones.

Services will be private.

The Zachrich Family Funeral Home in Holgate has been entrusted with the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help off set service costs.

