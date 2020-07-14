1/1
Dale Edwin Holmes
Dale Edwin Holmes, 91, of Lexington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. Dale was born in Vincennes, Ind., on July 26, 1928, to the late Yearsley and Ethel (Chaney) Holmes. He married Mary M. (Yentes) Holmes on Jan. 14, 1950, and she preceded him in death on July 1, 2011.

Dale met his wife, Mary, at Kitchen Maid in Andrews, Ind. He then worked at Eckman Implements/John Deere in Warren, Ind. From 1966-74, Dale was the head golf professional at Hart Golf Course in Marion, Ind. He moved to Wauseon and worked along with his wife as the golf pro from 1975 until his retirement in 1990. Retiring to Florida, he enjoyed giving lessons at the Ben Sutton Golf School in Sun City Center, Fla. In 2006, Dale moved to Lexington, where he most recently worked at Deer Ridge Golf Course. He was a retired lifetime member of the PGA and a pro golfer. He had a passion for teaching his family and children the game of golf. An avid sports fan, Dale played fast pitch softball in his younger years. He would watch almost any sporting event but loved cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals. It might even become a little heated when they played Mary's favorite team, the Chicago Cubs! Most of all, Dale enjoyed spending time with his family.

Dale attended Crossroads Church in Mansfield, Ohio, and formerly attended Community Church of Sun City Center in Florida. He was a man of faith, which he passed along to his children. During family gatherings, Dale was always appointed to say the prayer before the meal.

Dale is survived by his son, Thomas (Janice) Holmes of Winchester, Ken.; his daughters, Debbie (Cam) Linton of Mansfield and Gloria (Royce) Kuntz of Wauseon; his grandchildren, Chad (Ashlee) Linton, Wes (Christy) Linton, Jason (Julie) Holmes, Melissa (John) Bauknight, and Grace Kuntz; his great-grandchildren, Trace Linton (fiancé Jenna Dezio), Callee Linton, Ava Holmes, Owen Holmes, and Jack Bauknight; sister-in-law, Mary Emma Holmes; brothers-in-law, Gerald and Nelson Yentes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dale was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Holmes; his sisters, Alene McGowen, Nondas Shaffer, Isabelle Daugherty, Martha Daugherty, and Betty Blinn; andhis brothers-in-law, Haskiel Daugherty, Mac McGowen, Lawrence Blinn, John Shaffer, and Garl Daugherty.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, Ohio, with Elder Mike Fike officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery.

Friends may call noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to The First Tee of Lake Erie and Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 35142, Toledo, Ohio 43635, or by giving.promedica.org/gft, designating Dale Holmes Memorial Fund, or through Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Dale or to the Holmes family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.



Published in Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
