Dale L. Nafziger, 89, of Archbold passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. He was born Jan. 19, 1930, at Archbold, the son of the late Harry J. and Rosa V. (Short) Nafziger. He married Ruth Ann Roth on Feb. 26, 1950, and she preceded him in death.

A lifetime resident of Archbold, he and his wife owned and operated the former Nafziger Ice Cream Company near Archbold for 34 years before retiring in 1990. During his career, Dale served on the boards of many state and national dairy associations, and together they received many awards for their products. In 1985, he was chosen as the Dairy Manufacturer of the Year.

For many years, Dale enjoyed being an Archbold Area Schools bus driver, and later served on the school board. Dale was very active in the community. He served as a board member at Fulton County Health Center, Sunshine Children's Home, Anne Grady Center, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, and others. He was an active member of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold, where he and his wife served in many capacities.

He is survived by his sons, Steve (Julia) of Wauseon, Gary (Andrea) of Archbold, and Jim (Diana) of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Sue (Bob) Deardurff of Waterville, Ohio; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ilva King of Archbold.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth (infant) and Marvin, and sister, Helen Rychener all of Archbold.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Zion Mennonite Church, with Pastor Sue Short officiating. Internment will precede at Pettisville Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sunshine Children's Home or Zion Mennonite Church.