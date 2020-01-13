Daniel F. Shank, 68, of Wauseon passed away unexpectedly at the Fulton County Health Center on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. He was born in Traverse City, Mich., on Dec. 6, 1951, one of 10 children to the late Paul Raymond Shank and Dorothy (Bragg) Shank. On Dec.23, 1974, he married Jennifer Bowyer, his wife of 45 years, and she survives.

Dan graduated from Carroll High School in 1970. Before retiring, he worked as a plant manager at Bailey PVS in Delta. Some of Dan's hobbies included being a musician, where he was talented playing the organ, keyboard, guitar, and other instruments. He also enjoyed lamp making, but nothing took the place of following his grandchildren in their various activities and school events.

He is also survived by his children, Michelle Hettmansperger of Delta and Sean (Jennifer) Shank of Edwardsburg, Mich.; brothers, David, Dale (Gloria), and Mike (Joyce) Shank; grandchildren, Hana, Jacob and Jaxon Hettmansperger, Julie and Madie Fox, and Daniel and Jonah Fisher; and loving nieces and nephews.

Dan was also preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Raymond, Jerry, and Stan Shank; and sisters, Helen, Georgie, and Sally.

In honoring his wishes there will be no public services, and interment will be private for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to St. Jude's Children Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 in Dan's memory.

