David C. Lunsford, 72, of Wauseon passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in his home. He was born April 30, 1947, in Toledo to the late Jack Teasdale and Frances Una Viola (Boley) Lunsford. He married Susan Elaine Sager on Sept. 12, 1973, and she survives.

Dave was a crane operator with OmniSource Corporation of Toledo prior to his retirement. He was a member of Teamster's Local 50, and enjoyed fishing and playing pinochle.

He is also survived by special friends, Marissa and Aaron Baus, and their children, Leo and Owen Baus, all of Wauseon; brother-in-law, Chris (Barb) Sager, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and nieces, Barb and Heather.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Interment will follow in Ottokee Cemetery.

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the family's preference.

