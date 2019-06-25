David Eugene Fickle, 71, of Grand Blanc, formerly of Gobles, MI, died June 18, 2019. His family plans to celebrate his life privately. Details of a Memorial Ceremony to celebrate David's life will be detailed on his Tribute Wall at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in his Honor https://alzfd.org/support-us/donate/.

David was born April 1, 1948 in Wauseon, Ohio the son of Arthur and Mary (Waldock) Fickle. He married Sandra Gail Chaney on February 23, 1975. He was the owner of Patriot Custom Fishing Rods.

Surviving are his children, Heather (Gary) Hawkins of Grand Blanc, Timothy Fickle, and Shelley Fickle; grandchildren, Brieanna Metheny, Brandon Metheny, Erin (Nathan) Nartker, and Bryan Hawkins; brothers, Roger Fickle, and Richard (Judy) Fickle; and his beloved dog, Zoey. David was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra, and brother Robert Fickle.

Tributes may be shared online at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com